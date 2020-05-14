Bella Twins’ New Book Hits New York Times Bestsellers’ List

The Bella Twins are officially New York Times best-selling authors, with their book hitting the latest top 10 list. Nikki Bella posted to Instagram to share this week’s list from the publication, bnoting that their book Incomparable hit #7 in the Non-Fiction category.

Nikki wrote:

I don’t even have the words to describe how happy I am right now!!! New York Times Best Seller!!! #7 and #10 Goodness in the top 10!! On a list with such incredible people!! Thank you all SO much for your constant support, love and loyalty! This couldn’t have happened without all of you! Our Bella Army!!! And an incredible team that was on this! So many people to thank! I will definitely get to that! Going to go steal a kiss from my man! When we got the call @thebriebella immediately took this pic! We are just so so happy!!! Love you all!!