Bella Twins Say They’d Like a Match With the Kardashians

– The Bella Twins say that they would like to face off with the Kardashian sisters in a WWE ring. Giuliana Rancic interviewed the twins on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet for E! and asked them about their work on their reality shows, as well as what it was like for Nikki to face Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution.

When asked about why they’d like the face in the ring, Nikki said, “I honestly think what would be really good is the Kardashians! Sisters versus sisters!”

Brie added, “I think that would be a good match.”