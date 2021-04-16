wrestling / News
Various News: Bellas Celebrate Hall of Fame Induction, Full Episode Of This Week’s Before the Impact
– The Bellas have posted their latest Hall of Fame video diary looking at their experience at WrestleMania 37. You can see the video below:
– Impact Wrestling posted the full video of this week’s Before the Impact, which featured Havok vs. Nevaeh and more. It’s described as follows:
Get ready for tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling with in-depth analysis, interviews and sneak peeks! Former tag team partners Havok and Nevaeh look to settle their differences once and for all in a brutal one on one collision!