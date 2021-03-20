Ben Askren Reveals WWE Invited Him to the Performance Center, Gerald Brisco Tried to Recruit Him in College

– During a recent interview on the Insight With Chris Van Vliet podcast, former UFC fighter, Olympic wrestler, and two-time NCAA Div. I wrestling champion Ben Askren revealed that WWE invited him to the Performance Center last October. Askren is currently slated to face YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match on April 17. Below are some highlights sent to us by Chris Van Vliet and a video of the interview.

Ben Askren on his October visit to the WWE PC: “I went down there in October. It was fun, they were really cool… I left with an open door there. I’m running my Askren Wrestling Academy business so I don’t think it’s something I would do full time but I would be interested in doing a little something with them. I really like them, everyone there was really cool and they run a really professional operation down there, it was awesome.”

On Gerald Brisco trying to recruit him for WWE when he was in college: “There was this guy named Gerald Brisco, he would always come to the NCAA tournaments and actually you know the thing he used to always tell me? He would tell me like every single year, ‘Ben if you were over 200 pounds I could make you a million dollars’. And I said, ‘Gerry, I’m not going to be that big ever. So, sorry. And I want to wrestle in the Olympics. I’m just not that interested’. So actually when I was at the Performance Center, Gerald came over and we bulls****ted and he’s a great guy.”