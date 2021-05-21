Ben-K Tests Positive For COVID-19, Dragon Gate King of Gate Tournament Affected

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ben-K tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15 and has been pulled from the Dragon Gate King of Gate tournament. He was suffering from a high fever and other mild symptoms but is reportedly okay now.

Naruki Doi was also pulled from the tournament and both men will be forfeiting their A Block matches. Doi was forced to quarantine for two weeks after being in the ring with Ben-K. This would have affected Block A if the decision wasn’t made to simply have them forfeit their matches.