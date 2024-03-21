wrestling / News
Best Friends Earn Spot In AEW Tag Title Tournament On Rampage
March 20, 2024 | Posted by
Best Friends have earned their way into the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament, winning a Wild Card match on Rampage. The team defeated Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs in the wild card match in order to advance to the tournament proper on tonight’s show.
Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta will now face Mike Bennett and Matt Taven in the first round of the tournament.
SPIKED into the canvas!
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TBS!@trentylocks | @orangecassidy | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/yQ2phESkUY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2024