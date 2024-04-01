Various News: Best Of TNA 2005 Playlist Released, Main Event For CZW’s WrestleMania Weekend Show

– TNA has released a new “Best Of” Playlist on TNA+, looking at the top matches of 2005. The playlist is here for subscribers to the platform and includes AMW vs. Team Canada from Final Resolution, the Iron Man Match between AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels at Against All Odds, AJ Styles vs. Abyss at Lockdown, AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe at Unbreakable and more.

– Combat Zone Wrestling holds its Philly Special show on Sunday at 1 PM ET before WWE hosts WrestleMania, and the main event is set. PWInsider reports that the headlining match will be Paul London battling Rich Swann for the CZW World Championship.

The rest of the card for the Murphy Rec Center show is:

* Aerial Assault Match Kris Bishop vs. Brando Leevs. Shaun Smith vs. More TBA

* Mickie Knuckles vs. Judge Joe Dredd.

* Vendetta vs. Amboss

* Post Game vs. Milk Chocolate

You can find out more here.