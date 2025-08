– Beyond Wrestling held its Boston Hardcore event last night at Sonia in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It aired live on IWTV. Here are some results, per Fightful:

* Pre-Show Match: Aaron Rourke beat Spike Nishimura.

* Boston Hardcore Match: Nixon Newell beat Anthony Greene.

* Bases Loaded Match: Rex Lawless beat Eye Black Jack.

* Netflix And Kill Tag Team Death Match: Shot Through The Heart (Love Doug & TJ Crawford) defeated Bear Bronson & Gabby Forza.

* Chairway To Heaven Death Match: Andy Williams (The Butcher) beat SHLAK.

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships – Anything Goes Match: 4825 (Jaden Newman & Jamesen Shook) (c) defeated Wrench And Resolve (Erik Chacha & Jake Gray) to retain the titles.

* Dog Collar Match: Mad Dog Connelly defeated Gabriel Skye.

* U-Brawl: Krule defeated Drew Gulak.