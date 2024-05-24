Beyond Wrestling Krule Intentions Results 5.23.24: Krule Defends IWTV Title, More

Beyond Wrestling held its Krule Intentions show on Thursday night, with the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Victor Chase def. Jake Gray

* Max Caster def. Kylon King

* 50 Cal & CPA def. The Academy (Nick Radford & Thom Alman)

* Bryce Donovan def. Sean Legacy

* Allie Katch def. Notorious Mimi

* Eliminator Cup Tag Team Tournament 2024 Qualifying Match: The Church Of Greatness def. C4

* No Rope Breaks No Time Limit Match: Ryan Clancy def. Richard Holliday

* Eliminator Cup Tag Team Tournament 2024 Qualifying Match: The Prodigal Sons def. The Kellys

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Krule def. Pedro Dones