Beyond Wrestling’s New Show Debuting on IndependentWrestling.TV Tomorrow

– IndependentWrestling.tv has announced that Beyond Wrestling’s new series will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday night. The company announced on Tuesday that episode one of Uncharted Territory will stream live from Worcester, Massachusetts on the service at 8 PM ET.

The show will feature:

* David Starr vs Masato Tanaka

* SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson and LAX)

* Jordynne Grace and ??? vs Orange Cassidy and ???

* Kris Statlander vs AR Fox

* Kimber Lee vs MJF

Plus The Beaver Boys & more.