Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Gets Season 4 Premiere Date
Beyond Wrestling’s fourth season of Uncharted Territory now has a premiere date and a location. It was announced on IWTV that the show will premiere on May 9th and air Monday nights on the streaming platform at 8 PM ET from Red Bank in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
You can see the full announcement below:
SOUTHEAST FIRST PRESENTS UNCHARTED TERRITORY SEASON 4 FROM CHATTANOOGA, TNAs confirmed first by Sports Illustrated, the fourth season of Uncharted Territory is coming to the Southeast starting in May.
The weekly series will air every Monday night live on IWTV at 8pm EST from the TWE Arena in Red Bank (Chattanooga), Tennessee beginning on May 9.
Season Four will be branded as Southeast First: Uncharted Territory, and will feature stars of the southern scene including IWTV Independent Wrestling World Champion AC Mack, Adam Priest, Kevin Ku and Ashton Starr, plus an array of top talent from other regions of the country.
Southeast First: Uncharted Territory is scheduled for thirteen episodes, and will conclude days before the 2022 Scenic City Invitational tournament which will also stream live on IWTV from Chattanooga.
Season tickets will be available on ShopIWTV.com soon.
Further details regarding Season Four of Uncharted Territory will be made available in the coming days.
