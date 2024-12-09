wrestling / News

Bianca Belair And Jade Cargill Top This Year’s PWI Tag Team 100 List

December 9, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Raw Jade Cargill Bianca Belair 10-14-24 Image Credit: WWE

Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Tag Team 100 list for 2024 is out.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions topped the list. Check out the top 10 below:

  1. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
  2. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)
  3. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)
  4. Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson)
  5. TMDK (Haste & Nicholls)
  6. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)
  7. Saito Brothers (Jun Saito & Ren Saito)
  8. Bloodline (Tonga Loa & Tama Tonga)
  9. Crazy Star (Suzy Suzuki & Mei Seira)
  10. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

