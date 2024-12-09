wrestling / News
Bianca Belair And Jade Cargill Top This Year’s PWI Tag Team 100 List
December 9, 2024
Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Tag Team 100 list for 2024 is out.
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions topped the list. Check out the top 10 below:
- Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
- Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)
- Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)
- Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson)
- TMDK (Haste & Nicholls)
- ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)
- Saito Brothers (Jun Saito & Ren Saito)
- Bloodline (Tonga Loa & Tama Tonga)
- Crazy Star (Suzy Suzuki & Mei Seira)
- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)