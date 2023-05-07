– At WWE Backlash, Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Iyo Sky. Additionally, she wracked up another accolade today. She is now the longest reigning Raw Women’s Champion and the longest reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era. She is now the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion at 399 days, surpassing Becky Lynch’s previous record at 398 days.

Bianca Belair tweeted, “We did it! 399 Days! LongEST Reigning RAW Women’s Champion & LongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era. #ESTofWWE” You can view her tweet below.