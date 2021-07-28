Bianca Belair On Her Experience Doing Smackdown at Rolling Loud, Wants to Face Sasha Banks Again

Bianca Belair was part of the Rolling Loud side of last week’s Smackdown, and she discussed the experience in a new interview. Belair defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Carmella at the hip-hop festival, and you can see highlights of her interview with Complex below:

On her experience doing Smackdown at Rolling Loud: “I was so excited to go to Rolling Loud. Even before we found out that we were going to, my husband and I were actually looking at the lineup and looking at tickets and trying to figure out ways that we could possibly go. Once I found out that I was not only going to Rolling Loud, but I was going to get to defend my title against Carmella at Rolling Loud, at the largest hip-hop festival in the world, I was so excited to do that. Just to being in front of that massive crowd it was, it reminded me of WrestleMania. That’s the type of feel that it had and that’s the type of nerves that I had before going out there in front of that crowd. It was like those WrestleMania nerves all over again.

“I was just excited about stepping into another atmosphere. It was really cool when I looked out in the audience. I could see some wrestling fans, but also just being able to perform in front of more non-traditional wrestling fans, just even trying to get more eyes on the product and more exposure. Stepping into an environment that I felt so comfortable in, because that’s like home to me. Just trying to integrate those two worlds, because music has just been such a huge part of WWE, from our entrance music, pay-per-views theme songs, and even Bad Bunny coming over and being a part of WrestleMania and working. Snoop Dogg has come over and worked. So, it’s always been a huge part of WWE and what we do. It was amazing to be the person in that position to be able to go out there and showcase what WWE is, what we’re about, and show them that WWE is inclusive. It’s for everyone. That’s what’s amazing about WWE. It just transcends across all different religions, races, gender. It doesn’t matter. Anybody could look at the WWE and see someone that looks like them. There’s so much representation there. I feel like we were really able to showcase that at Rolling Loud and just being on the same stage as the most known and successful hip-hop artists. We were on the same stage as them and that was an amazing feeling. And that just shows how big WWE is. That we can get out on the same stage as them.”

On the ring gear she made for the show: “[Laughs.] I was hoping people could tell, yes. It was the Miami skyline. If you look at the theme of Rolling Loud, the theme of Rolling Loud is the Miami Skyline. So, I was trying to do something with their theme. I was just so honored to be there for Rolling Loud so I wanted to have the gear dedicated to Rolling Loud. I always try to make gear and wear it once so that when I look at it, I know exactly when [and] where I wore it. Now I have a gear that I can say, “I wore that at Rolling Loud in front of 80,000 people on the same stage as the performers like Meg[an Thee Stallion] and Bobby [Shmurda] and Travis Scott. I was on the same stage as them in this gear facing Carmella, representing for SmackDown. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

On winning an ESPY for her match with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania: “Like you said, Sasha and I have unfinished business. At WrestleMania, that night, I walked out as SmackDown Women’s Champion, but I always say that night was so much bigger than me. It was so much bigger than Sasha. It was so much bigger than just winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship. As you can see, we won an ESPY from it. That’s how big that one was. At the end of the day, nobody really lost that night. I’m just waiting for when we can face each other again when the only thing that’s on the line is the title. I’m a fighting champion. I want to defend my title as much as possible and make magic with as many people as possible.”