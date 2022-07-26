Bianca Belair on How Montez Ford Ribbed Her on The Usos

– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair revelead how her husband, WWE Superstar Montez Ford, played a joke on her by saying The Usos weren’t actually twins. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“The only other embarrassing moment I’ve had is my husband [Montez Ford] tried to rib me when I first got to the main roster. I was talking about the Usos and I said something about them being twins. He said, ‘They’re not twins.’ ‘What?’ ‘No, they’re not twins.’ ‘Really? They look just alike, that’s crazy.’ I was in the locker room one day talking and I was like, ‘I can’t believe the Usos aren’t twins.’ They looked at me like, ‘What are you talking about? They are twins.’ I’m like, ‘My husband told me they weren’t twins!’ It was probably a couple of months. I was so adamant. ‘No, they’re not. They’re not twins.’ ‘What are you talking about? Yes, they are.’ ‘Okay, never mind.’ I go to my husband and am like, ‘Why did you tell me that?’ ‘I don’t know, I was just messing with you.’ ‘I actually said it out loud in front of people.'”