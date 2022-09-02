Bianca Belair On Pairing With Montez Ford On Screen: ‘It’s a Matter Of When’

Bianca Belair expects that her on-screen pairing with husband Montez Ford will happen in due time. Belair recently spoke with Gorilla Position and was asked about whether she will eventually be paired up on screen with Ford., and said she believes so.

“I think it’s definitely gonna happen,” she said (per Fightful). “I think that it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when it happens. But I think right now, you get so much out of me as singles competitor right now, him as a tag team competitor, eventually a singles competitor. Then maybe down the line, we’ll get to join forces and really have fun, even more fun with each other. So I think it would be a great dynamic, but I think we’re gonna get the most out of ourselves individually, and then come together and really create something special down the line.”

Belair was very briefly teamed with the Street Profits when she came to Raw in 2020, but have not generally appeared together since.