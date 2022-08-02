Bianca Belair on the New Generation of Women in WWE, How the Four Horsewomen Have to ‘Move Over’

– Speaking to The Masked Man Show before WWE SummerSlam, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed her career and how much she’s accomplished since moving to the main roster. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Belair on how much she’s accomplished since moving to the main roster: “I feel like I am in this weird space right now because I’ve accomplished so much, but I’ve done it so quickly. So, two years in the game, a lot of times that’s still like a rookie, but I was main eventing WrestleMania as a rookie and walked out as champion … I feel like I’m the face of the company. I’m a locker room leader, but I am still learning.”

Bianca Belair’s thoughts on Bayley: “I feel like I owe so much to Bayley because she guided me so much in ways that she knew and didn’t even know. I used to just watch Bayley and watch how she adjusted to things and how she reacted to things. I learned from her … Even being in the ring with Becky, I learned so much from her. Just outside of the ring, like I said, learned from her, and I try to follow in those footsteps to push everything forward.”

Bianca Belair on the new generation at the front of the WWE women’s division: “It’s cool because I feel like myself, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, we’re all kind of the forefront of this new generation of women in WWE, and we’re just showing up and showing out. We are like, ‘Look, Horsewomen, you ain’t gotta go nowhere, but just move over. Make some room for us because we are here, and we are showing out.'”

On her role in WWE: “I was a part of the Shayna reign, but when I look at them, I’m like, ‘Listen, I was a part of Shayna reign. When she was champion, I was champion right there with her because I was in the ring with her.’ That was my role in NXT. … When I look at what Bayley has done for me and Becky has done for me, and so many others have done for me, you know, our role is to eventually give back. I can’t wait to do the same to others what they have done for me, so going to NXT, it would be cool to give back, but I do have a little chip to have some validation with the NXT Title.”

Bianca Belair was victorious last Saturday at WWE SummerSlam 2022, beating former champion Becky Lynch to retain her Raw Women’s Championship. One year earlier, Lynch beat Belair in under 30 seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam 2021.