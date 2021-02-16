Bianca Belair On Winning Women’s Royal Rumble, Potential Opponent For WrestleMania 37

In a recent interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Bianca Belair discussed winning the women’s Royal Rumble match, her WrestleMania opponent, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Bianca Belair on winning the women’s Royal Rumble: “It’s just a great feeling. I will say this is probably the highest moment I’ve had in my WWE career. At first, I had the moment of, ‘Wow, I just won the Royal Rumble.’ Then I looked to the left and saw the WrestleMania sign and was like, ‘Wow, I’m going to WrestleMania.’ It’s been crazy, and I’ve been trying to find my words. I feel like the best way to describe it is that I’m a grown woman, but ever since winning the Royal Rumble, I have been feeling like a five-year-old girl. It’s just the little girl coming out of me, and I’m so happy and full of joy. No care in the world, just happy. That’s how I feel right now.”

On being an inspiration for the younger generation of Black girls: “For me, it’s an amazing feeling. It’s one thing to have a job and put a roof over your head, but it’s another thing to have purpose. That’s what gives my job purpose. Giving back – it brings purpose to me, it’s my why, it’s my motivation to do what I do. It’s an amazing feeling because I know I am where I am because of growing up and seeing women like Flo-Jo [Florence Griffith-Joyner] and being on the track hearing people cheering. Knowing who that is and see what she looked like and what she accomplished, that gave me confidence and helped me navigate my place in this world and made me think of about my possibilities. It’s amazing to know I’m in this position where I’m able to do the same thing for other people and I”ll be able to have a positive impact and influence on their life. They’ll be able to grow up and do it for someone else.”

On her WrestleMania opponent: “Right now, I have no idea what I’m gonna do. I have no idea what my choice is gonna be…..I think it would be a great match having a match with Sasha Banks and having two alpha Black females in the ring together and what it represents to women and little Black boys or Black girls or adults, but what it represents, in general, would be amazing. At the same time, you have Asuka who is an amazing champion on RAW. She had an undefeated streak when I was in NXT. So, that’s another thing that’s really close to my heart as well. I got to watch the undefeated streaks and watch the championships she had.

“I actually had a match with Asuka when I was very new. It was my first championship match, maybe in front of 150 people. I remember coming through the curtain and my husband was there, and I was like, ‘Wow, I just hung with the NXT Women’s Champion, who was undefeated.’ So, having that in my mind too, that could be this huge accomplishment of everything coming together full circle with Asuka as well. It’s a really big decision. And there’s also Io Shirai. I never got to be NXT Women’s Champion. There’s so much at stake with all three brands.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.