Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks Miss WWE Live Event Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Smackdown Sasha Banks Bianca Belair

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited reported tonight that both Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks missed tonight’s WWE live event in Charlotte, NC due to what WWE called “unforeseen circumstances.” It’s unknown what exactly happened to cause the two stars to miss the show.

Both are still scheduled to appear at the WWE show in South Carolina on Sunday.

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Ashish

