Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks Miss WWE Live Event Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’
August 14, 2021 | Posted by
Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited reported tonight that both Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks missed tonight’s WWE live event in Charlotte, NC due to what WWE called “unforeseen circumstances.” It’s unknown what exactly happened to cause the two stars to miss the show.
Both are still scheduled to appear at the WWE show in South Carolina on Sunday.
So ummm, it was announced at tonight's WWE live event that both Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair will not br appearing due to unforseen circumstances. No real reason given why.
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) August 15, 2021
