Bianca Belair Says Her Survivor Series Gear Was Stolen
July 10, 2022 | Posted by
Bianca Belair is missing the gear she wore at Survivor Series, taking to social media to note it was stolen. As noted on Reddit, Belair posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night to note that the gear has been stolen and that buyers beware if they see it being sold.
Belair wrote:
“If y’all ever see my RAW Survivor Series gear being sold online…
Just know it’s stolen…”
Belair led Team Raw in the women’s elimination match at last year’s Survivor Series, defeating a Sasha Banks-led Team Smackdown.
