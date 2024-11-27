Bianca Belair Says WWE Women’s Tag Division Is On Fire, Looked To Montez Ford For Advice

Bianca Belair is happy with the momentum in the WWE women’s tag team division. Belair holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Jade Cargill, and she spoke about the division in an appearance on Cheap Heat Wrestling. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the tag team division: “The tag team division is on fire. I put everything that I have into this tag team. It’s just something I’m super proud about, that we’re accomplishing so much.”

On getting advice from Montez Ford: “[Ford’s] big on collaboration. He was like, ‘Collaborate. Collaborate. You guys are a tag team.’ He was there when we came up with our tag team finish. He’s helped us with a lot of different moves [and] our dynamic. I looked at him so much ’cause I think that they’re one of the most underrated tag teams. … I really looked to him a lot for advice.”