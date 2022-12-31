Biff Busick Isn’t Sure If He’s Had His Last Match Or Not

In a post on Twitter, Biff Busick commented on his 2022, noting that he’s not sure if he’s wrestled his last match or not. He previously wrestled for WWE as Oney Lorcan, but was released in November 2021. He returned this year as a coach at the Performance Center.

He wrote: “In 2022, I stepped away from performing in the ring. I’m not sure if I’ve had my last match, but if I have, I had a blast. Thank you to anyone I got to share a ring with. Thank you to all the fans. I’m really looking forward to working with @WWENXT in 2023. Happy New Year!!!”