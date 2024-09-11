Big Bill Thinks Real1 Deserves Another Chance in Wrestling

In an interview with Rasslin (via Fightful), Big Bill said that he hopes Real1 (fka Enzo Amore) gets another shot in pro wrestling after his release from WWE years ago. Since that happened, Real1 has mostly been relegated to independent appearances, outside of briefly appearing for MLW.

Bill said: “Still good friends with Enzo. He’s the fucking man. Enzo is…people ask me about Enzo about the time, and I tell them, he might be the only person I know that’s a one of one. There’s no one else on the planet like him. He is a one of one. You cannot replicate him. He is an incredibly talented guy, man. One of one. He is a unique breed, man. I love Enzo. I really hope he gets another shot in pro wrestling. He’s too talented to not. He’s too talented to not. He’s so clever, unique. Wrote most of his own promos. He’s just a funny guy, he’s very clever, he’s very unique, one of one. He walks in a room and you just know he’s there without even looking. Enzo is a one of one. I can’t say that about many people I’ve come across. He’s a one of one.“