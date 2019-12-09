Big Cass Threatens To End Joey Janela’s Life in Deleted Tweet

– Big Cass is drawing attention after he made an apparent death threat to Joey Janela in a now-deleted tweet. Cass posted to Twitter (per Wrestling Inc) tagging Janela with:

Hey @janelababy. Say one more word about me and your life will end. Real talk. #HowYouDoin

You can see a screenshot of the post below; WI reports that the post was deleted an hour after it was posted. Janela and Cass were involved in an altercation at a WrestlePro show back in September, with Cass confronting Janela over the latter’s incident with Enzo Amore at a Blink-182 concert. Cass, who also got into it with Pat Buck that night, slapped Janela.

He later apologized to all involved, including Janela, and said he was getting professional help. At this time, it is unclear whether that fallout from incident had anything directly to do with the post.