wrestling
Big E. Agrees to Defend Intercontinental Championship On Next Week’s Smackdown
January 1, 2021
Big E. looks to his first defense of the Intercontinental Championship on next week’s episode of Smackdown. Big E. delivered an open challenge on tonight’s episode followed his and Apollo Crews’ defeat of King Corbin and Sami Zayn in an impromptu tag team match. That match took place after Zayn, angry about losing his title to E. last week, interfered in the champion’s match with Corbin.
E. issued the open challenge backstage for the title after the match, and Crews took the opportunity. The match has yet to be officially announced but looks to be in the cards for next week.
