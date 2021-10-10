wrestling / News
Big E. Appears in Hype Video For Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder Bout
Big E. made a surprise appearance in the highly-anticipated Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder fight by way of a hype video for the latter. As seen below, the WWE champion appeared in the hype video introducing Wilder for his walkout, cutting a promo to get everyone hyped for the fight. E. was also in attendance for the fight.
Wilder was facing Fury in their third bout. The match went eleven rounds before Fury won by KO.
Yo Big E introduced Deontay Wilder 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/03AM3Pb42e
— X (@KnowTheX) October 10, 2021
WWE Champion Big E is in the house for the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury fight.
Big E just staying winning in life don’t he?! pic.twitter.com/vk5m8rxbtk
— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) October 10, 2021
