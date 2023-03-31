Big E Says His Dream WrestleMania Entrance For New Day Involves a ‘Trojan Unicorn’

Big E. has his sights on a dream entrance for a WrestleMania, and it involves a “Trojan unicorn.” The New Day member spoke with Cageside Seats for a new interview ahead of WrestleMania 39, and he was asked what his dream entrance would be — which came from an idea the group had where they would come out of a unicorn in a rather interesting fashion.

“There’s probably a better answer, but right now, I’m going to give you — so we had this silly idea of much like a Trojan horse, but a unicorn,” E. said (per Fightful). “So we wanted this giant wooden unicorn, just that would probably cost, you know, half a million dollars to make, if not more, just a giant unicorn Trojan horse being pushed in, or being drawn by rope, and then we come out of the butt.”

He concluded, “I think it’d be a flap, a flap that’s lifted up, and we’re pooped out of the butt, and we slide down the back of this unicorn Trojan horse. We’re pooped out. That would be my number one dream entrance.”

Big E. is currently out of action due to the broken neck he suffered in March of 2022 during a match on Smackdown.