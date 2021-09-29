Big E On Wanting a Match With Goldberg In WWE, His Relationship With Vince McMahon

In a recent interview on Hot 97, Big E discussed wanting a match with Goldberg, his relationship with Vince McMahon, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on winning the WWE title: “It was incredible. Everyone was way too kind, and for anyone who knows, I’m very bad at accepting compliments. So, it’s been a lot of me squirming and saying ‘stop doing that.’ But nah, it’s been beautiful. Everyone has been beyond kind. That’s the best moment of my career, and I wish I could bottle that feeling and sell it or give it away for free. It’s just the most incredible feeling to get the love from your peers and fans. I got back to Gorilla and it was full.”

On wanting a match with Goldberg: “Man, I used to make jokes about it because I never thought I’d get the match, but as far as I know, Goldberg is still under contract. He’s still around. Mind you, Goldberg was my favorite wrestler as a kid. I met him, probably 25 years ago – legitimately over 20 years ago – at a signing in Tampa. He was always great and very kind to me. But it would still be really dope to get that match….who better to retire him? Who better to take him out to pasture, take Old Yeller behind the barn? We’ll see. I just feel like I would be the right person to send him on home, give him his walking cane, and say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “Everyone has a different relationship with Vince. Obviously, a guy like Bryan has a bit closer of a relationship because he’s been through so many ups and downs. He’s been such a huge part of WWE and its history, especially over the last decade or so. I’ll say, Vince has been one of our biggest supporters of The New Day. Even when people weren’t seeing it with us in 2014, he was the one who got behind us, and he was the one who really pushed for us. So, all I can speak to is my relationship with him, and I’m appreciative because he really – when no one else saw anything in the three of us – he did and kept pushing for us. I don’t get to this point – obviously, he makes the decisions – without him. So, I’m appreciative for sure.”

