Big E Has Been Crushing On Becky Lynch’s Mom All Day And It’s Pretty Great

Earlier today, we noted that Becky Lynch posted a photo of herself and her mother to Twitter, calling her “The Ma” (which itself managed to trend for a bit), while she was in Belfast. At least one person took notice and that’s The New Day’s Big E. And that’s when he started to crush on her…a lot. Don’t worry, Becky noticed too. So did Wale. So did a lot of other people. He wasn’t exactly subtle.

The Ma and The Man pic.twitter.com/GH3uSRTvZP — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 8, 2019

Mama Lynch is hella foxy. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

I would take my jacket off and toss it onto a puddle so Mama Lynch could walk across it. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

Scratch that. I would lay my whole body in the puddle so Mama Lynch could walk across me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

E, she’s married! (She said to message her burner phone later) — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 9, 2019

I’m so sorry! (Let her know I have some time off & I can be in Dublin by tomorrow.) — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

She saw a gif of you doing the splits and has paid your airfare. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 9, 2019

Stop lying. U would throw ME in a puddle so u could help her cross it… and u know it — Wale (@Wale) May 9, 2019

Oh, you’ll dry off soon enough. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

I would pay a small fortune for a photoshoot featuring Mama Lynch in a sundress. https://t.co/5PCLszdHbh — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

I would learn to become a cycling class instructor & offer Mama Lynch free classes just in hopes of seeing her post-workout glisten. https://t.co/5PCLszdHbh — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

She said if she can just install pedals on you she’s willing to risk it all. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 9, 2019

Oh, she tryna ride?!!!!!?????!!!???!!???? — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 9, 2019

I’m just telling you I better not end up being Beck E Langston out of all of this. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 9, 2019

Me defending against the thirst for Momma Lynch today, all while #TheMa trended to warm my little heart. pic.twitter.com/flpuUsI9vX — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 9, 2019