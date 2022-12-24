wrestling / News

Big E on Why ‘The Crow’ Sting Had His Favorite Gimmick

December 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sting AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent interview with These Urban Times, former WWE Champion Big E discussed why Sting during his Crow Sting era was his favorite wrestling gimmick. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”

article topics :

Big E., Sting, WCW, Jeffrey Harris

