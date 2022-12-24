wrestling / News
Big E on Why ‘The Crow’ Sting Had His Favorite Gimmick
December 24, 2022 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with These Urban Times, former WWE Champion Big E discussed why Sting during his Crow Sting era was his favorite wrestling gimmick. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Reactions to Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida’s AEW Dynamite Match
- WWE Considering Other Options For Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Due To The Rock’s Schedule
- William Regal’s Advice To Young Wrestlers On Studying The Past Generation, Not Taking the Basics For Granted
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working Opposite DOOM, Using Steel Chairs & Having Memory Lapses Now