wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E. Reflects On Life Journey In New Article, Video Of Amazing Red’s Sole WWE Bout
Big E. recently looked back on his life journey and time in the New Day ahead of tonight’s 10th annniversary celebration of the group. The former WWE Champion wrote a lengthy piece on the Player’s Tribune looking back at his journey that you can check out here.
E. posted about the article on Twitter, writing:
“I don’t know if The New Day saved my career, or my life.
But I know it turned them both into things where anything feels possible.
I hope you’ll read this. @PlayersTribune”
I don’t know if The New Day saved my career, or my life.
But I know it turned them both into things where anything feels possible.
I hope you’ll read this. @PlayersTribunehttps://t.co/fnfUyAyeq8
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 2, 2024
– The WWE Vault YouTube account has posted video of Amazing Red’s one WWE match, which came against CM Punk. You can check it out below:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Names His Favorite Match That He Called In AEW
- Kevin Nash Credits Bret Hart for Teaching Him the Main Event Style, Says Their Survivor Series Match Was His Favorite
- Scarlett, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jey Uso on If Usos Plan On Going Back to Chasing WWE Titles