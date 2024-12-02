WWE News: Big E. Reflects On Life Journey In New Article, Video Of Amazing Red’s Sole WWE Bout

Big E. recently looked back on his life journey and time in the New Day ahead of tonight’s 10th annniversary celebration of the group. The former WWE Champion wrote a lengthy piece on the Player’s Tribune looking back at his journey that you can check out here.

E. posted about the article on Twitter, writing:

“I don’t know if The New Day saved my career, or my life. But I know it turned them both into things where anything feels possible. I hope you’ll read this. @PlayersTribune”

