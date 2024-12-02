wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E. Reflects On Life Journey In New Article, Video Of Amazing Red’s Sole WWE Bout

December 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Big E Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

Big E. recently looked back on his life journey and time in the New Day ahead of tonight’s 10th annniversary celebration of the group. The former WWE Champion wrote a lengthy piece on the Player’s Tribune looking back at his journey that you can check out here.

E. posted about the article on Twitter, writing:

“I don’t know if The New Day saved my career, or my life.

But I know it turned them both into things where anything feels possible.

I hope you’ll read this. @PlayersTribune”

– The WWE Vault YouTube account has posted video of Amazing Red’s one WWE match, which came against CM Punk. You can check it out below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Amazing Red, Big E., WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading