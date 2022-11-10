Big E. On the Similarities Between WWE and NASCAR, Crossover Audience

Big E. has been part of WWE’s partnership with NASCAR, and the New Day member discussed the similarities between the two recently. E. appeared on the Speed Freaks podcast and you can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the relationship between WWE and NASCAR: “The Venn diagram between NASCAR fans and WWE fans, I feel it’s pretty connected. There are a lot of people with crossover and Joey Logano has done stuff on Raw. We have so many people who dabble in and out of both fanbases. It feels like a natural fit where so many people who enjoy NASCAR enjoy WWE as well. The reception has been incredible.”

On similarities between the two: “This is why there are parallels between NASCAR and WWE, what it boils down to is storytelling. That’s what engages fans. That’s what NASCAR does and that’s what WWE does. You have your babyfaces and heels, we’re telling stories. As a fan, that’s what I love to sink my teeth into, the storytelling.”