Big E On What He Would’ve Done Differently With WWE Title Run, Similarities With Kofi Kingston’s Reign

In a recent interview on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez, Big E discussed what he would’ve done differently with his WWE title run, the similarities with Kofi Kingston’s title reign, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on what he would’ve done differently with his WWE title run: “I think there are several things I would do differently. But like I said, my focus really is just on performing. I do the best I can. I wish it would have lasted longer and we would have had that period to produce more dynamic things. It’s difficult to latch on to a new champion when, within the first month, they have multiple losses on TV. We can go down this path, but I appreciate, genuinely, the people who support me and wanted better for me. I also want better for myself. I guess I’ll just leave it there.”

On advice from Kofi Kingston and the similarities between their WWE title reigns: “I think the thing about Kofi is he’s not a guy who’s gonna pull you aside and lecture you, he leads by action. I was able to see the way he handled things with his title run and the way things ended. It’s interesting how our runs weren’t too drastically different. That falling off of a cliff feeling at the hands of one Brock Lesnar and then suddenly, it feels like you woke up a year prior and you’re back to doing what you were doing before. He’s a guy who handled it with grace. He’s a guy who didn’t complain, show up to work pouting. He’s a consummate professional and someone who always leads by example.”

On the most underrated person on the mic in WWE: “I want to take my hat off to Chad Gable when you kind of see what he’s done as of late. Because he’s been that good for a while. But I think he’s finally getting that opportunity to show how much of a personality he is and how good he is on the mic. So let’s go with Gable, even though I think people are starting to see how good he is.”

