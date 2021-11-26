wrestling / News

Big Japan Pro Wrestling Star Injured, Updated Card For Weekend Show

November 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Japan Pro Wrestling

Big Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an updated card for its show this weekend after Ultimate Spider Jr. was forced off it due to injury. PWInsider reports that Spider Jr. suffered a broken forarm, and the updated card is:

* Kosuke Sato vs. Yuto Kikuchi
* Andy Wu vs. Idea
* Drew Parker and Masaki Morihiro vs. Takoyakida and Tsubasa
* Billy Ken Kid vs. Yosuke Takai
* Eisa8 and HUB vs. Kota Sekifuda and Tatsuhiko Yoshino
* Kazuki Hashimoto vs. Koji Kanemoto

