wrestling / News
Big Japan Pro Wrestling Star Injured, Updated Card For Weekend Show
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
Big Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an updated card for its show this weekend after Ultimate Spider Jr. was forced off it due to injury. PWInsider reports that Spider Jr. suffered a broken forarm, and the updated card is:
* Kosuke Sato vs. Yuto Kikuchi
* Andy Wu vs. Idea
* Drew Parker and Masaki Morihiro vs. Takoyakida and Tsubasa
* Billy Ken Kid vs. Yosuke Takai
* Eisa8 and HUB vs. Kota Sekifuda and Tatsuhiko Yoshino
* Kazuki Hashimoto vs. Koji Kanemoto
More Trending Stories
- Austin Gunn Apologizes For Using N Word In Tweets From 2013
- Ruby Soho On Biggest Adjustment From WWE To AEW, Wearing Patches For Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan
- Britt Baker Reacts to CM Punk Calling Her One of AEW’s Pillars
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins