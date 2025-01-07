Big Justice Reflects On His Involvement In Match At AEW Full Gear

Big Justice got involved in his dad Big Boom! AJ’s match with QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear, and he recently shared his thoughts about the experience. AJ defeated Marshall in the Zero Hour match, which saw Justice hit Marshall with a spear after Aaron Solo tried to get involved to help Marshall. Justice spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the match and you can see some highlights below:

On his dad competing on the show: “It just meant the world to me. See, like my dad wrestling, he hit the Power Boom, that was so cool. Then when I hit my spear—I didn’t hit the spear—when I hit my spear, the match was amazing. I love seeing my dad wrestle.”

On spearing Marshall: “It was pretty scary because I didn’t know if I should do it but after Aaron Solo came and messed with my dad, I was like, ‘Now I have to because they cheated.’ He was a big doom. They didn’t have the camera on me, but when I got into the ring, and he turned around, I said, ‘You’re done now.’”