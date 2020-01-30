wrestling / News
Big Name Likely Returning For WWE Super Showdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
January 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE will hold their first Saudi Arabia event of the year, Super Showdown, on February 27 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. PWInsider reports that Hulk Hogan will be part of the event, but his role has not been revealed. He last appeared at Crown Jewel in 2019, leading a team of wrestlers against Ric Flair’s team.
WWE has been working on plans for the last several weeks.
