Big Show on Vince McMahon Pitching Him to Netflix For The Big Show Show, Says Steve Austin Has Agreed to Season Two Appearance

The Big Show spoke with Denise Salcedo at Instinct Culture for a new interview discussing his role on WWE and Netflix’s The Big Show Show, which premiered on Netflix today. You can check out a few highlights that were sent out from the interview below, in which he talks about how he was approached for the show, his hopes for season two and more. The full video of the interview is below as well:

On how Vince McMahon pitched him to Netflix: “To be honest I am very humbled, and super grateful. This is an opportunity that I have driven the powers that be at WWE crazy for for years. Well over 10 years I have been driving Vince {McMahon} nuts about – ‘I need a family comedy, I can do this, I am funny, it shows my best characteristic points that I don’t ever get to show in my character on WWE TV but my personality can come through more and if we can get a vehicle like that, it can do well.’ And then the partnership came up with Netflix and Vince was like ‘I’ve got the perfect guy.’… I was dumbfounded because I had about a ten minute phone call with Vince and he’s a busy dude and he and I have a great relationship and a lot gets said with very few words. And {he said}, ‘I’ve got this opportunity for you, this is the opportunity you’ve been looking for and I know you won’t let me down. Goodluck.’ And that was that.”

On “Stone Cold” Steve Austin agreeing to be in season two: “We have an episode where I decide to take my wife on a WWE cruise… I got Mark Henry who is my best friend in real life and Mick Foley and Rikishi came on. And just the way those guys put a hundred and ten percent forward and just had such a fun time, made it fun for everybody….I’ve got a lot of friends that they’re very supportive and very happy for me, that know me, know my sense of humor and understand that this has been a dream of mine for a while. I have a lot of friends that want to come on. So, season two I’ll be calling in a lot of favors to bring some of the guys in. I’ve got a verbal commitment out of Stone Cold, Jason{Berger} and I already have an episode for that but we’re keeping it on the d-low.”

On being a Taylor Swift fan: “Definitely a Swiftie, and after this past December I’ve become an Ariana Grande fan as well. I took the girls – for their Christmas present from their TV dad- took them to an Ariana Grande concert in Anaheim. I was front row with the girls and enjoyed the concert. I was really amazed that for as tiny as Ariana Grande is she’s got a powerful voice like it’s really incredible to see that and the girls had a great time. And I love hanging out with them, so that was a cool thing. I picked them up in LA and drove them to Anaheim, did the parking, just like a real dad.The whole deal, Allison Munn came with us too. And it was a very fun-filled night.”