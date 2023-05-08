Big Swole Calls World Heavyweight Title “A Participation Ribbon”

After the revival announcement for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title, opinions have remained sharply divided on the worth of the belt with fans and talent alike expressing their perspectives. AEW’s Big Swole offered her thoughts on the belt in a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo and explained that she doesn’t particularly see the value in it (via Wrestling Inc). You can find a highlight and watch the full interview with Big Swole below.

On how she sees the latest WWE title reveal: “I feel like this is like a participation, like a ribbon. A participation ribbon you got as a kid for trying. You gave it the old college try. You got one of those purple fifth-place, sixth-place type of thing. That’s kind of what it is.”