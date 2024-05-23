Bill Alfonso Says He’s ‘Holding Tight’ For Potential AEW Appearance

Bill Alfonso is down for a possible appearance in AEW, and says he was told he’s been mentioned in production meetings. The ECW and WWE alumnus spoke on his Right Down the Middle Podcast and said that QT Marshall has told him about two times he was brought up in AEW meetings.

“So I was doing the show for CCW and QT Marshall was on the show,” Alfonso said (per Fightful). “He came up to me and said, ‘Fonzie, I’m QT Marshall, I’m kind of an agent, I work for Tony Khan. Your name came up in a production meeting.’ I said, ‘Well, what do I do? Do I call Tony?’ He said, ‘No, no, just hold on. Just hold on.’ I said, ‘Okay.’

He continued, “Nothing happened. A month later, I see QT Marshall again. He said, ‘Fonzie, your name came up again in a production meeting at AEW.’ I said, ‘Wow, that’s great. So what’s that I do?’ He said, ‘Hold tight. Let’s see what happens.’ So, I am holding tight.”