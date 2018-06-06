Bill Eadie Says Concussion Lawsuit Has Kept Demolition Out of the Hall of Fame

– Bill Eadie, aka Axe from Demolition, spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing the team’s run in WWE’s heyday and more. Highlights are below:

On the team gaining new recognition due to the WWE Network: “The WWE Network brought a whole new meaning to our career. We’ve had a lot of younger fans catch onto the nostalgia kick, and it’s really humbling and pleasing to go to these events, like the one at WrestlePro, and interact with the fans.”

On Demolition meshing well with the tag team scene at the time: “Everybody wanted to work with us because Barry [Smash] Darsow and me wanted to have the best possible match of the night. We strove to do the best we could do that night, and guys realized that if they were going to work with us, they were going to make money and have an exciting match.”

On his participation in the concussion lawsuit keeping Demolition out of the Hall of Fame: “I’m almost certain it’s because of the lawsuit. It could happen, it might not happen, but Barry and I know that the fans know that Demolition should be in the Hall of Fame. We have the satisfaction of knowing we should be in there, and the fans tell us that every time we go out to sign.”

On Mr. Fuji helping bring the team success: “Fuji was a prankster, but we were off-limits because he must have thought we would retaliate. When Fuji was with us, he was almost like our real manager. He would critique all of our matches, and we always listened. He was an integral party in our team, and the people associated Fuji as our manager, mentor, and trainer, and when he jumped to the Powers of Pain, that really made the people think he was a real vindictive person.”