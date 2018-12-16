Billie Kay Possibly Injured at WWE Live Event

– Billie Kay may have been injured at WWE’s live event in Oakland, California on Saturday night. WZ reports that Kay was teaming with her IIconics partner Peyton Royce against Naomi and Lana and collided heads with Noamia during the match. The accident left her on the mat with what the site describes as a “a dazed and blank look.” Kay rolled out of the ring and was at ringside, with the refere throwing up the “X” to get medical attention.

You can see a pic below of Kay being helped to the back by medical personnel.