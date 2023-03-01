wrestling / News
Billie Starkz Says She’s Enjoying Her Free Agency, Talks Immediate Plans
Billie Starkz is staying busy as a free agent, and she’s not looking to sign on somewhere right away. Starks has been working for AEW, MLW, ROH, GCW and more as of late, and she recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about how she’s enjoying her free agency.
“So, I’m kind of just enjoying this ride in the high that I’ve been on and I have currently not signed anything,” Starkz said (per Wrestling Inc). “My goal right now is to finish out high school. I graduate in May and I still want to be fully committed to school [and] finish this year off strong. I only have a couple of months left and we’ll see where wrestling in this crazy life I live takes me afterwards.”
Starks made her MLW debut on tonight’s MLW Underground, defeating Kayla Kassidy in a match that was taped in January.
