Billie Starkz To Miss JCW Dog Day Afternoon & GCW Homecoming

Billie Starkz has had to withdraw from Sunday’s JCW Dog Day Afternoon and GCW Homecoming shows. Starkz announced the news on Sunday morning, writing:

“I’m missing my first @GCWrestling_ Homecoming this weekend. It hurts. I was excited to be back at the Showboat. I am sorry to everyone, but there has been a small hiccup and I won’t be @JerseyCW or GCW today, but I’ll be watching and cheering you all along.”

Starkz was set to face Haley Dylan at Dog Day Afternoon and was going to be in an eight-person tag match at GCW’s Homecoming Part 2.