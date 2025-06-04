Billie Starkz & More Set for LPW 38

Billie Starkz, Sinner and Saint are all set to compete at Love Pro Wrestling’s LPW 38. the promotion announced in a press release on Tuesday that the AEW and TNA stars will be part of their June 27th show in Edmonton, Alberta which streams live on IWTV.

BILLIE STARKZ DEBUTS, SINNER & SAINT RETURN AT LOVE PRO WRESTLING 38: WELCOME TO THE MACHINE

All Elite Wrestling, TNA Wrestling represented at upcoming event from LPW

Two of the world’s biggest wrestling promotions are set to be represented at Love Pro Wrestling’s upcoming event at the Rec Room South Edmonton.

All Elite Wrestling star Billie Starkz is set to make her debut with Love Pro Wrestling on Friday, June 27th at LPW 38: Welcome to the Machine. Additionally, TNA Wrestling stars Travis Williams and Judas Icarus, known collectively as Sinner and Saint, are set to return to LPW for the first time in over a year.

“We’re thrilled to get the opportunity to welcome a trio of world-renowned wrestlers to Edmonton,” commented Spencer Love, founder & promoter of LPW. “Since their last appearances in Edmonton, Sinner & Saint have earned worldwide recognition as one of the best tag teams on the planet. The same could be said for Billie Starkz, who’s excelled in both AEW and across the independent wrestling scene. We couldn’t be more excited to have them as part of LPW 38!”

Sinner & Saint are scheduled to take on the team of Marz the Specialist and “The Thickness” Reid Matthews, while Starkz is set to face oﬀ with current WWE ID prospect Zoë Sager. The latter is returning to the ring for the first time in nearly three months. LPW Grand Champion, Steven Crowe, is also set to defend his title against TY Jackson.

Since 2021, LPW has been a cornerstone of Canada’s independent wrestling scene, known for high-energy shows, unique collaborations, and community involvement. Last year, Love Pro Wrestling became the first promotion to run events at Rogers Place and West Edmonton Mall’s Ice Palace, earning Alberta renewed attention as one of professional wrestling’s premier destinations.

Tickets for LPW 38: Welcome to the Machine are now available through TIXR (tixr.com/lovewrestling), with general admission tickets starting at $30. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM MT/9:00 PM ET, and will be streamed worldwide on IWTV.

