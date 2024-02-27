Billie Starkz Reflects On Facing Wrestlers She Grew Up Watching

Billie Starkz has been a wrestling fan for years, and she recently talked about how it is to face the talent she grew up watching. Starkz spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about the surreal moment of facing people in the ring she used to look up to. You can see highlights below:

On facing talent she watched growing up: “It just means the world to me, watching the girls that I watched growing up, to say that I can now share a ring with them. It’s like a star-struck moment for me of, ’Oh, this is real. I never thought this would be real.”

O0n if Mercedes Mone is arriving in AEW at Big Business: “I’m not giving away nothing. [laughs]”