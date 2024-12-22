Billie Starkz Says She Waits A Week Before Watching Her Own Matches

Billie Starkz does not watch her own matches right after, recently noting that she takes a week before she’ll watch them back. Starkz spoke with Fightful for a new interview and noted that she delays watching the match so that she can get some distance and not be hypercritical of herself.

“I feel like I’m very particular,” Starkz said. “Even when people comment nice things about my matches, I’ll be like, ‘I hated that part. Why did you like that? You’re wrong,’ then I can’t take in the good part. I don’t say that I’m a perfectionist, but a lot of the times watching matches back, I’m just super nitpicky. In the moment, it happened and I’m happy with it, and I will take a week to watch my matches back, just so I don’t hate it right away.”

She added, “Watching it back, I think you truly see it from a fan’s perspective and you’re not in it anymore. You get to truly feel how it feels for everybody else.” Starkz said while chatting with Fightful for a new interview.

Starkz faced Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship at Final Battle but failed to win the title.