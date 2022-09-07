Billy Corgan Says Another NWA EmPowerrr Will Happen ‘Very Soon’

Billy Corgan is promising the return of NWA EmPowerrr sooner rather than later. On this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, the NWA President appeared and talked about NWA 74 before saying that “We will do an NWA EmPowerrr very soon,” as you can see below.

Corgan previously explained that a second iteration of the all-women’s PPV wasn’t happening this year because there wasn’t enough available female talent who were ready for TV, saying:

: “I saw a headline recently that said I don’t plan on bringing [Empower] back and that’s totally false. What it was is that we looked at Empowerrr for this NWA 74 pay-per-view and unfortunately there’s an opacity of female talent available on the open market because there is such a demand for female talent both with WWE and AEW. There just isn’t a ton of free agent talent available that can work at the television level. Is there enough talent, absolutely, but you’re talking about putting people on international pay-per-view where you’re asking fans to pay money. You’re gonna put on an all female pay-per-view, by the way let’s all remember that [if] that PPV doesn’t go well and you put people in positions they are not ready for, it’s gonna blow back on those talents and the company.”

Corgan didn’t say when “very soon” might be during the episode.