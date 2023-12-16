– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn recalled his Billy & Chuck tag team with Chuck Palumbo in WWE and was asked about representation in wrestling going from the Billy and Gunn tag team in WWE over 20 years ago to The Acclaimed currently in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Billy Gunn on the Billy and Chuck tag team: “I get asked about the Billy and Chuck thing. I loved doing it. [It was] probably one of the hardest and best things that I’ve done, including The Outlaws stuff, The Acclaimed, [etc] because one, it was satisfying, and two, it was kind of to see if I was capable of pulling off a character.”

On working with Anthony Bowens in The Acclaimed: “I love everybody, actually. I don’t discriminate. I work with Anthony, who has come out. He’s amazing. He’s not any different because of [his sexual orientation]. He’s an amazing kid and an amazing person.”

Gunn currently holds the AEW Trios Titles with The Acclaimed.