Billy Jack Haynes’ Murder Trial To Begin In April

Billy Jack Haynes will stand trial on charges of murder and more in April. As reported last month, the Portland Wrestling icon and WWE alumnus was arrested on February 8th after Portland police responded to reports of a shooting and found Haynes’ wife Janette Becraft dead. Haynes refused to cooperate with officers at first and didn’t come out until two hours after they arrived.

Haynes was officially charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon last week after spending a couple of weeks in the hospital for an medical condition unrelated to the incident, and PWInsider reports that Haynes received a trial date of April 11th when he was arraigned last Thursday.

Haynes is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He was a major star in the Portland area as a wrestler and had runs in a number of major promotions elsewhere as well including WWF, WCW, WCCW, Jim Crockett Promotions, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.