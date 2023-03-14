– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday cable television numbers available for the latest editions of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals. This week’s edition of Biography showcased the career of Hall of Famer Kane. Meanwhile, WWE Rivals showcased the feud between Triple H and Batista.

Viewership dropped for Kane’s episode of Biography. The show averaged 383,000 viewers. The viewership decreased from the 481,000 viewers for last week’s episode on the late WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

In the P18-49 key demo, Biography drew a 0.13 rating. That was down from the 0.14 rating for last week’s episode on Chyna. The show ranked No. 33 for the night compared to last week’s No. 20 ranking.

WWE Rivals also saw a drop in numbers. The show averaged 287,000 viewers on Sunday, decreasing from last week’s viewership of 387,000 for the John Cena vs. The Rock episode. The rating fell to a 0.09 in the key demo compared to the 0.12 rating for last week’s episode.

Rivals fell out of the Top 50 this week, coming in at No. 53 in the rankings. The show plummeted from its No. 20 slot from last week.